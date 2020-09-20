List of BC schools reporting Covid-19 infections – Live updates

BC said schools are safe but cases mount by the day

BC School Covid-19 Cases – total 23 including 1 school board office. Schools with separate cases are included in numbers as separate alerts are issued. We will update this page as new information becomes available.

Northern Health

Quesnel Junior School

Parents have been notified of potentially serious exposure at Quesnel school with students and staff. Contact tracing continuing. Exposure dates Sept. 10 and 11.

Ecole Frank Ross Elementary

Students and parents notified of exposure in School District 59. Ecole Frank is located in Dawson Creek and has 490 students. Exposure date Sept 10 and 11. Confirmed by Northern Health.

Interior Health

Two staff working at school board for district 20 have been confirmed to be positive by acting superintendent Katherine Shearer. In a letter she says the staff members are isolating and Interior Health is tracking contacts. No date of exposure but letter dated Sept. 16.

Stanley Humphries Secondary School. A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School student community in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19. Student case is isolated at home with support from public health officials. Sept.11.

Interior Health has directly contacted any individuals who may have been exposed to provide direction and support.

Fraser Health

Ecole Panorama Ridge in Surrey has second exposure warning involving 2nd individual in less than one week. This raises level of danger of spread. Supt. Jordan Tinney says two cases not linked to first alert.

Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey has 4 day exposure event. Single individual attended school over the four-day period. Letters out and contact tracing underway. Dates of exposure 14, 15, 16, 17 of September.

in Surrey has 4 day exposure event. Single individual attended school over the four-day period. Letters out and contact tracing underway. Dates of exposure 14, 15, 16, 17 of September. Latimer Road Elementary School, Surrey

The Surrey School district has notified parents of a Sept. 10 exposure at Latimer Road Elementary along with Fraser Health letter about contact tracing.

Morgan Elementary school at 3366 156A Street has exposure event. Parents have received emails.

T E Scott Elementary has Covid-19 exposure event. School is located at 7079 148 Street in Surrey. Two people attended school on Sept. 14 and 15 while Covid-19 positive. Parents notified by email.

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School at 6151 180 Street has Covid-19 exposure over 2 days. Sept. 14 and 15.

North Surrey Secondary School.

Notification sent to parents about individual who attended school on Sept. 14. Contact tracing underway.

Khalsa Secondary School

There was a Covid-19 exposure at this school on 124 Street in Surrey. The exposure occurred over two days, Sept. 9 and 10.

Khalsa Elementary School

There was a COVID-19 exposure at Khalsa Elementary School (Old Yale Campus) in Surrey on September 1st and September 4th. Five non-teaching staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals are currently in self-isolation at their homes. Neither students nor parents were exposed at the school during these times.

Panorama Ridge Secondary School

A COVID-19 exposure occurred at Panorama Ridge Secondary School in Surrey on Tuesday, September 8th. No students were present at the site that day. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fraser Health Public Health notified close contacts who have been instructed to self-isolate.

Delta Secondary School

On September 11, the school was informed one student has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health Public Health has identified and informed close contacts who are instructed to self-isolate.

Johnson Heights Secondary

A COVID-19 exposure occurred at Johnson Heights Secondary School in Surrey on September 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Public Health has identified and informed close contacts who are instructed to self-isolate.

Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

An individual who is confirmed Covid-19 case attended the school on Sept. 10.

Contact tracing is underway.

William Watson Elementary

An individual who is Covid-19 positive attended the school on Sept. 10. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey. Confirmed exposure. Individual in school was positive. Attended on Sept. 11.

Vancouver Coastal

West Vancouver

Sentinel Secondary in West Vancouver has sent out letters informing parents about an exposure at school. Contact tracing underway. Letter to parents sent out on Saturday.

Collingwood School has reported an exposure event to Vancouver Coastal Health. It says staff and students are not involved. Collingwood is an independent school with two campuses teaching Kindergarten to Grade 12. No details provided.

Mulgrave School exposure among teachers and grade 9 students during outdoor activities. Made public on Sept. 8.Teachers and students ordered isolated.

Robert A. McMath Secondary at 4251 Gary Street in Richmond. Some contacts isolated. School areas affected deep cleaned. SD 38 letter sent to parents. No info how many or who was isolated.

List will expand as we confirm other suspected school exposures particularly in Vancouver.