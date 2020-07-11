Generations Calgary Covid-19 cases at 14 but all doing OK

Vancouver – Generations Calgary long term care has two more infections among seniors.

The two tested positive on Friday bringing total infections among residents to 5.

There are 9 staff infections but one staff member has recovered and is now negative for the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Surprisingly, several tested at the modern Ismaili community owned facility are asymptomatic.

A senior in his 90s who was sent to hospital has recovered and is now testing negative, said Ian West, vice-president of BC’s Park Place homes which runs the long term care part of the multi-generational, multi-purpose facility.

“Of the 5 residents that have tested positive, the one in hospital, is ready to return, and is now negative,” said West.

“The 2 with positives (tests) late last night are asymptomatic and the resident that tested positive last Saturday with mild symptoms has no symptoms now,” said West.

An Alberta Health Services audit showed Generations is following all infection control protocols.