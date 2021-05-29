14,000 Covid-19 cases in vaccinated Canadians, 121 deaths

Vancouver – Thousands of Canadians have been infected after a first dose of covid vaccine, according to new figures supplied by Health Canada.

Fewer second doses have been given in Canada but even after that hundreds have been infected.

443 of breakthrough first dose COVID-19 cases were hospitalized, and 95 died, Health Canada stated in an emailed response.

In BC, data available to May 1, supplied by Dr. Bonnie Henry, shows 1,340 people were infected after first dose of whom 141 people were hospitalized, 13 people ended up in ICU, and 30 died.

BC vaccination breakthrough data.

The average age of BC people hospitalized after a breakthrough infection was 81, said Henry.

Only about 160,000 British Columbians have had a second dose and breakthrough numbers were lower after second dose – at 120, Henry added.

“As of May 13, 2021, a total of 13,461 COVID-19 cases were reported after receiving the first vaccine dose out of a two-dose series,” Health Canada stated.

“Among these, 8,565 (64%) cases were reported within 14 days of their first vaccine dose and 4,896 (36%) cases were reported at a minimum of 14 days (reflecting the time period required to build partial immunity) after receiving the first dose only out of a two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesman for Health Canada said.

“As of May 13, out of the 4,896 cases with partial immunity reported above for which outcome information was available, 443 (9.2%) COVID-19 cases were reported to be hospitalized, and 95 (3.0%) cases died due to COVID-19,” said the Health Canada statement.

Across Canada, as of May 13, there were 587 covid cases after a second dose had been given.

“Out of the 587 cases with full immunity reported above for which outcome information was available, 32 (5.5%) COVID-19 cases were reported to be hospitalized, and 13 (3.5%) cases died due to COVID-19.”

In BC, Henry pointed out that there’s a drop in infections at regular intervals as the body creates an immune response. But she also pointed out the risk of infection is not zero after people reach maximum immunity through two doses.

Age remains the main vulnerability after vaccination, she added.

“So again, really positive, showing us the risk decreases dramatically. But it is not zero and it takes some time to get to that level of protection,” Henry emphasized.

The continuing risk after full vaccination, although reduced, has led to questions about why provinces have begun dismantling barricades against the pandemic.

BC now allows unlimited household to household gatherings without requiring any vaccination. And in-restaurant dining is allowed even as variant cases are at approximately 87% of total daily infections.