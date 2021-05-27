Vaccinated Kelowna care home has 48 covid cases, ten senior deaths

Vancouver – A Kelowna long term care home has 48 cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths even after 83% of residents were given their first dose of vaccine prior to February 15.

Spring Valley Care Centre outbreak was declared on April 27 with one senior and one staff member.

Interior Health responded to questions sent by email stating residents received their second shot in early May and the uptake was 95%.

But Interior Health did not respond to a specific question about how many infections occurred in vaccinated seniors nor how many of the ten deaths occurred in those already vaccinated.

Breakthrough infections have killed 30, mostly seniors, across BC.

In a two paragraph response, Interior Health stated:

“Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff/other, with 10 deaths connected to the outbreak.”

“The vaccination rate for residents is 95% and they were vaccinated with their second dose earlier in May.”

Breakthrough infections as outlined by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

At the time Dr. Henry listed breakthrough infections, she said 141 of those infected after being given first dose ended up in hospital. 13 in ICU.

Still, a majority of vaccinations in BC are a first dose and studies have cast doubt on robust immune response among elderly.