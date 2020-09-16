List of BC schools reporting Covid-19 infections

BC School Covid-19 Cases – total 9.

Interior Health

* Two staff working at school board for district 20 have been confirmed to be positive by acting superintendent Katherine Shearer. In a letter she says the staff members are isolating and Interior Health is tracking contacts. No date of exposure but letter dated Sept. 16.

* Stanley Humphries Secondary School. A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School student community in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19. Student case is isolated at home with support from public health officials. Sept.11.

Interior Health has directly contacted any individuals who may have been exposed to provide direction and support.

Fraser Health

* Khalsa Elementary School

There was a COVID-19 exposure at Khalsa Elementary School (Old Yale Campus) in Surrey on September 1st and September 4th. Five non-teaching staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals are currently in self-isolation at their homes. Neither students nor parents were exposed at the school during these times.

* Panorama Ridge

A COVID-19 exposure occurred at Panorama Ridge Secondary School in Surrey on Tuesday, September 8th. No students were present at the site that day. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fraser Health Public Health notified close contacts who have been instructed to self-isolate.

* Delta Secondary School

On September 11, the school was informed one student has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health Public Health has identified and informed close contacts who are instructed to self-isolate.

* Johnson Heights Secondary

A COVID-19 exposure occurred at Johnson Heights Secondary School in Surrey on September 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health Public Health has identified and informed close contacts who are instructed to self-isolate.

* Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

An individual who is confirmed Covid-19 case attended the school on Sept. 10.

Contact tracing is underway.

* William Watson Elementary

An individual who is Covid-19 positive attended the school on Sept. 10. Contact tracing is ongoing.

* Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey. Confirmed exposure. Individual in school was positive. Attended on Sept. 11.

List will expand as we confirm other suspected school exposures.