57 infected, 5 dead at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver

Vancouver – Covid-19 infection is spreading like wildfire through the long term care facility at Holy Family Hospital with 8 more new cases.

What started on June 9 with 1 staff and five seniors affected has now mushroomed to 41 seniors and 16 staff members.

Five seniors have died taking BC’s senior deaths to 124 in care facilities such as LTC, acute care and assisted living facilities.

In total 167 of BC’s 176 Covid-19 fatalities have occurred among people aged 60 and over.

That rate is 95 % of all BC deaths.

“Holy Family Hospital As of July 1 at noon, four new residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.” The hospital said.

“In total, 41 residents and 16 staff members have tested positive.

“With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that five residents have passed away since the outbreak was declared. We send our condolences and prayers to all those families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The hospital has controversial use of staff to look after both infected and non infected patients during staff shortages. This has caused concern to family members.

Dr. Bonnie Henry had ordered single site work for LTC workers but the intent not to spread infections is defeated by not dedicating staff to look after infections only.