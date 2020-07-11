57 new Covid-19 deaths in Los Angeles

Los Angeles – 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the LA county department of health.

Three of the dead were between 18 and 40.

At the same time LA officials have for the second time shut down Los Angeles Apparel after an outbreak involving 300 workers and four deaths.

The outfit had switched to making masks for the public but was shut down in June for “flagrant violations.”

“There are more than 2,000 people currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators,” LA public health said about the county situation.

“This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago,” the department said.

To date, Public Health has identified 130,242 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,793 deaths.

Testing results are available for over 1,313,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

“For those of you mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, your community mourns with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

“This virus has taken a toll on all of us including our children. It’s important that we find ways to feel joy in this time. I encourage you to safely spend time outside.

“Take full advantage of the natural resources we have in our county, including our beautiful beaches, mountain trails and parks. But do so while avoiding the three Cs: crowds, confined spaces and close contact with people outside your own household. ”

Of the 51 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 37 people were over the age of 65 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, the health office said.

“Business owners and residents must take immediate action in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that are open need to adhere to the health officer directives. Stay home if you are elderly or have serious underlying health conditions.”

“Everyone should wear a face covering and keep physical distance when you are outside your home and wash your hands frequently. The actions of LA County residents to slow the spread cannot wait; we need to act now.”

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 130242 Total Cases*

• Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 123536

• Long Beach — 5246

• Pasadena — 1460

Deaths 3793

• Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3548

• Long Beach 145

• Pasadena 100

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

• 0 to 17 — 9282

• 18 to 40 –53913

• 41 to 65 –44235

• over 65 –15398

• Under Investigation –708

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

• Female 61230

• Male 61622

• Other 17

• Under Investigation 667

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

• American Indian/Alaska Native 105

• Asian 4264

• Black 3476

• Hispanic/Latino 35218

• Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 434

• White 9892

• Other 20009

• Under Investigation 50138

Hospitalization

• Hospitalized (Ever) 9840