73 new deaths in LA county, governor shuts businesses

Los Angeles – LA county has been hit with the highest new Covid-19 cases and deaths as California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a sweeping shut down of everything from bars to places of worship.

LA county said 4,244 new cases were found and 2,103 people are currently hospitalized. 73 People died.

“Of the 2,103 people currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators.

“Public Health has confirmed 73 new deaths of Covid-19. This is one of the highest number of new deaths reported in a day.

“Of the 73 new deaths, 51 people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 19 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

“Fifty-four people had underlying health conditions including 41 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Testing results are available for over 1,387,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, head of the health department.

“Today’s numbers are alarming and unfortunately are the result of many businesses and individuals not adhering to the basic public health requirements of distancing and wearing face coverings.

“We are just not able to continue on a recovery journey without everyone doing their part. Keeping businesses open is only possible if we get back to slowing the spread,” she said.

To date, Public Health has identified 140,307 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,894 deaths.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.

Of the new cases reported today, 59% occurred among individuals under the age of 41 and the median age of new cases has dropped to 35.

Gov. Newsom shut down closed spaces to try and contain the surge in cases in the state with a population of 40 million – higher than the whole of Canada.

• Dine-in restaurants

• Wineries and tasting rooms

• Movie theaters

• Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

• Zoos and museums

• Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide, unless they are offering sit-down, outdoor dine-in meals.

Alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal.

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

• Fitness centers

• Worship services

• Protests

• Offices for non-essential sectors

• Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Malls

California has 336,508 cases and 7,087 deaths.

5,674,955 tests have been carried out.