Quebec orders mandatory masking

Montreal – Quebec Premier Francois Legault has made masking mandatory in closed public spaces including retail stores.

While BC and the rest of Canadian provinces balk at mandatory masking to protect against Covid-19, Quebec ordered a sweeping rule making masks mandatory in numerous locations.

“As of Saturday July 18, people 12 and over will have to wear a mask or face cover in several closed public spaces, including retail businesses, throughout Quebec,” Legault announced.

The public will be prohibited from accessing and moving around the following places without wearing a face covering:

Retail businesses;

Service companies (eg pharmacies);

The private practices of professionals;

The places where municipal or government services are offered;

Personal care companies (eg hairdressers, beauty care);

Shopping centers ;

Places of worship;

Cinemas, concert halls, etc.

The places used to host events, such as congresses and conferences;

All common areas of establishments, in particular those of office buildings (e.g. entrance halls, elevators and corridors);

Schools (except primary and secondary schools), educational colleges and universities;

Public transport.

“Remember, however, that wearing a mask is strongly discouraged for children under 2 years of age.

“For children 2 to 12 years old, wearing a face cover is highly recommended, but not mandatory, inside these places.”

“As of July 18, a citizen who chooses not to comply with this new directive will not be able to access the establishment concerned.

“However, the government wants the cooperation of citizens and merchants, who have responded very well to the imposition of measures by public health authorities since the start of the pandemic.

There are major social media campaigns aimed at prompting mandatory masking rules.

Some advocates think Ontario will likely follow suit because numerous cities have enacted bylaws ordering masking in public places.

At a press conference in Edmonton on Monday, Alberta PHO Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she was “strongly” recommending masks where distancing is not possible. Alberta is distributing a second batch of 20 million masks to the public for free as Covid-19 numbers surged.