Alberta takes control of care home as deaths rise

Edmonton – Alberta has taken control of day-to-day operations of the Good Samaritan South Gate senior care centre as infections and deaths spiral out of control.

8 people died in Alberta over the weekend but 5 occurred at the Good Samaritan care centre.

“Five of the deaths I’m reporting today occurred at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton and were reported to Alberta Health over the weekend. There are now 78 cases linked to this outbreak, including 12 deaths,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“As a result late last week Alberta Health Services took over day to day operations of the South Gate care centre,” she added.”This move was not taken lightly.”

The move will help put in place supports and adequate staffing as the number of active cases in care homes rose.

Across Alberta, a new phase of opening led to a series of outbreaks driven by partying youth.

Alberta’s numbers – some of the best in Canada prior to opening up made a dramatic upward movement.

The number of active cases has now risen to 1,430.

“We continue to identify high numbers of cases across the province. We identified 110 new cases on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.

“Almost 28,000 tests have been conducted since Friday, meaning there have now been over 651,000 tests completed across the province.

“Currently, 88 people are in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Sadly, I must report that eight more Albertans have died.

“We cannot forget that this virus can have severe and even fatal impacts on our health.”

“It is yet another example of COVID-19’s ability to spread rapidly, and of the devastating impact this virus can have on some of the most vulnerable members of our society,” Hinshaw said.

“We all must take extra precautions any time we are going to be in contact with anyone who lives in a continuing care facility, who is over the age of 65, or who has underlying medical conditions.

“As we see in the case numbers, the curve is no longer flat in Alberta.”

“We all need to assess our own lives for where we are at risk of spreading or contracting the virus. All of us can make changes to our daily routines to prevent the spread of COVID.”

