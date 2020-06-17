Covid-19 infections hit four care facilities in BC

Vancouver – Cases of Covid-19 among staff and residents are sweeping through the Holy Family long term senior care facility.

At the same time, three facilities have new infections in the Fraser Health region. Five people are infected at Mission Memorial Hospital, at Maple Hill long term care in Langley, and Tabor Home in Abbotsford. All five cases are linked.

Holy Family hospital reports more staff and residents are ill today. The outbreak is now one of the more challenging situations of several ongoing long term care facilities struck by the novel virus.

“As of June 16 at 16:00, five staff members and 17 residents have been diagnosed with Covid-19,” said a statement from Holy family.

“There are two main programs, separated on two floors, at the Holy Family campus: a 126 long-term care facility, as well as a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit.

So far, there are no cases in rehab.

Enhanced control measures were immediately put in place to protect residents and staff from further spread.

As well, there are outbreaks in other facilities in the Fraser Region.

One resident is infected at Maple Hill long term care facility which is located on the grounds of Langley Memorial Hospital. According to Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer for Fraser Health.

That single resident is in ICU now.

The patient was transferred from Mission Memorial Hospital a few days back.

Dr. Lavoie said the resident fell ill a few days after being transferred. The transferred patient was directly put into isolation according to protocols for transfer into a care facility.

A resident of Tabor Home long term care in Abbotsford also became infected after being transferred from Mission Memorial Hospital. The patient is isolated.

Meanwhile these cases prompted testing of other patients at the small Mission Hospital. Three additional patients who were asymptomatic were also detected with testing.

The Mission Hospital spread so far involves five patients, he said.

The hospital is now operating with limited facilities available to the public. Emergency room services are still working.

Today Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 19 new cases. There were no deaths.

Cases have been inching up since BC entered phase 2 of opening up.

Dix expressed concern about the rise in numbers.

“Today’s numbers are a concern. It’s a reminder for us to bend the curve not the rules,” he said.

“The health and safety of others depend on our actions,” he added. “So let’s continue to follow the rules that have been keeping us safe from Covid-19.”