Melbourne under curfew, State of Disaster in Victoria

Melbourne – Victoria has declared a state of disaster to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in care homes.

School have been closed and everyone is now asked to stay home.

In Melbourne, a curfew has been imposed. This affects 5 million people.

“From the outset of this second surge, our aim has been to protect regional communities. By putting a ring around the city, we want to protect the entirety of our state,” said Premier Dan Andrews.

“The thought of this virus getting into regional aged care – and wiping out entire generations within our regional communities – is something that keeps me up at night. I know I’m not alone,” he said about care home infections.

“We cannot let it mean more Victorians in hospital beds. More Victorians hooked up to machines just to breathe.

“And more Victorians – more grandparents, parents, sons, daughters, partners and loved ones – choked to death by an invisible enemy.”

“That’s not something I’m willing to accept,” he added.

As 6 om Sunday Victoria entered a State of Disaster.

“This will give our police additional powers to make sure people are complying with public health directions.”

“And from 11:59pm on Wednesday, regional Victoria will return to Stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions.

“That means there’ll again only be four reasons to be out: shopping for food and essential items. Care and caregiving. Daily exercise. Work and study – if you can’t do it from home.

“Otherwise, you need to stay home.”

Businesses in regional Victoria returned to Stage 3 restrictions. Restaurants will only do delivery and takeout, beauty and personal services dtop. Entertainment of any kind stops along with sporting events.

Mandatory masking stays.

“The question I know most parents will be asking: regional schools will return to remote and flexible learning – across all year levels and across the state. The only exception will be for our specialist schools.”

Onsite supervision will again be made available for students.

These changes will be in place for at least the next six weeks.

Melbourne, a city of 5 million is under nightly curfew.

“From 6pm tonight, Melbourne will also move to Stage 4 restrictions with stronger rules to limit the movement of people – and limit the spread of this virus across our city.

“That includes a curfew – from 8pm to 5am – beginning tonight. The only reasons to leave home during these hours will be work, medical care and caregiving.”

“Where you slept last night is where you’ll need to stay for the next six weeks. There’ll be exemptions for partners who live apart and for work, if required.”

Victoria recorded 626 new cases, it has 123 deaths including new deaths among seniors.