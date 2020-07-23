New Kelowna restaurant Covid-19 exposure warning

Kelowna – Testing of clusters of Covid-19 has led to yet another restaurant where people may have become infected.

“Further testing of individuals has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify an additional location in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.”

“Individuals who visited Browns Socialhouse, 100-1544 Harvey Avenue, on July 13 or July 16-19 are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.”

Contact tracing is under way, Interior Health stated.

“IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.”

BC CDC has listed 18 symptoms which would enable you to get tested – even if they are mild symptoms.

There are 78 cases linked to clusters in Kelowna with a majority of them, 66 from Interior Health area with remaining 12 from Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health.

Another staff member of Kelowna General Hospital has been identified as a Covid-19 case. 7 staff at KGH have now tested positive.

But Interior Health claims the risk to patients is “low.”

“Like the initial cases, this is a community case and not acquired in hospital. No patients have been impacted and the risk to patients and staff at the hospital remains low.”