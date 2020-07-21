Alberta Covid-19 cases spike by 368 over three days

Edmonton – Alberta’s cases of Covid-19 are skyrocketing after a lull during the first phase of openings.

The province reports 368 cases over a three-day period and 3 deaths.

3 deaths are being reported from outbreaks in acute care and long term care facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.

Misericordia Hospital which is owned by the Catholic group Covenant reported one death.

Alberta Health confirmed a death from a Covid-19 outbreak at Generations Calgary long term care.

A senior in his 90s who had been moved to a hospital died on Friday, said a spokesman for AHS.

Good Samaritan LTC in Edmonton reported three deaths on Monday but had reported two of those already on July 18..

“As of today, there are 14 patients at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 in relation to this outbreak. Sadly, a patient death occurred in connection to this outbreak in the last 24 hours,” stated Misericordia Hospital which is in full lockdown.

“We are saddened by this loss and share our deepest sympathies with this patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” said a statement on the Hospital’s website.

“There has been one new positive staff members identified in the last 24 hours. The total number of impacted staff is 24. It’s important to note the staff member identified did not work in the facility while asymptomatic or symptomatic.”

“Following further investigation, one of the deaths that was removed from the Misericordia outbreak list last week has been reclassified as linked to the COVID outbreak at the site.

“To date, a total of nine deaths have been connected to this outbreak.”

“In total, there are 58 cases of COVID-19 linked to this outbreak. This number includes staff, patients, discharges, deaths and patients who may have tested positive in the community.”

“There are currently 16 cases linked to this outbreak. Of these, 5 cases are currently active and 10 have recovered. One individual has died,” said AHS spokesman Tom McMillan.

Generations is a state-of-art facility opened just last year. It was built as a model of multi -generational living owned by the Ismaili community.

Good Samaritan also provided an update on its website.

• Forty-four active resident COVID-19 cases.

• Eleven active employee COVID-19 cases.

• One resident and four employees have recovered.

• Sadly, three residents have passed away, it said.

Alberta Health reported a large jump in Covid-19 cases.

368 cases were reported for three days.

“Number of new cases July 17 – 165, July 18 – 106, July 19 – 97

Active cases are up to 1,109.

AHS reports 8,308 recovered cases, but this is being overshadowed by a large number of people admitted to hospital since Friday.

On Friday Alberta reported 68 in hospital. On Monday it reported 86 people in Hospital with 17 in ICU.

590,502 tests have been performed with 23,530 tests in the last 72 hours.