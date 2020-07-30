Work from home – Hong Kong tells govt employees

Hong Kong – All government employees except for essential service personnel should work from home, authorities have ordered.

Hong Kong has widespread community outbreaks including a slaughterhouse where tests have shown positive cases of Covid-19.

“The Government today announced that aside from those providing emergency services and essential public services, all other government employees should continue to work from home until August 9.”

“It noted that as the local epidemic situation remains severe, it is necessary to continue to take measures to significantly reduce people flow and social contact to stop COVID-19 from further spreading in the community.”

It also asked private employers to allow employees to work from home.

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating 118 additional COVID-19 cases, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 3,002.

113 of new cases are locally transmitted and five are imported.

“The centre called on the public to avoid going out, social contact and dining out. It strongly urged the elderly to stay home as far as possible.”

1,117 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised and 1,591 confirmed and suspected patients have been discharged.

24 people have died so far in the pandemic.