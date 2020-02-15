Coronavirus – 11,000 in serious condition in China

Beijing – China’s epidemic of coronavirus continues with 11,053 patients in serious condition and 1,523 deaths, according to latest bulletin by the National Health Commission.

“As of 24:00 on Feb 14, the National Health Commission had received 66,492 reports of confirmed cases and 1,523 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland.”

8,096 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

“There still remained 56,873 confirmed cases (including 11,053 in serious condition) and 8,969 suspected cases. So far, 513,183 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 169,039 are now under medical observation,” the national health body stated.