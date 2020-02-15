Coronavirus – 11,000 in serious condition in China

Beijing – China’s epidemic of coronavirus continues with 11,053 patients in serious condition and 1,523 deaths, according to latest bulletin by the National Health Commission.
“As of 24:00 on Feb 14, the National Health Commission had received 66,492 reports of confirmed cases and 1,523 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland.”
8,096 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.
“There still remained 56,873 confirmed cases (including 11,053 in serious condition) and 8,969 suspected cases. So far, 513,183 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 169,039 are now under medical observation,” the national health body stated.
In Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel virus, 2,641 new cases of confirmed infections, 2,277 new cases of suspected infections, 849 new serious cases and 143 deaths (139 in Hubei province, 2 in Henan province, 1 in Beijing, and 1 in Chongqing), were reported.
84 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao areas.
56 were in Hong Kong (1 death.) 10 were in Macao.
The World Health Organization reports slower proliferation in 24 other countries with a total of 505 cases.