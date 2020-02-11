1017 dead from coronavirus in China

Geneva – China’s death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to mount on Tuesday with 1,017 fatalities.

42,708 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in China.

“As of 6am Geneva time this morning, (February 11) there were 42,708 confirmed cases reported in China, and tragically we have now surpassed 1000 deaths – 1017 people in China have lost their lives to this outbreak,” said World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus at an emergency global forum.

“Outside China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries, with 1 death, in the Philippines.”

Statistics released on February 10 stated at least 6,500 cases are severe. That figure suggests the death toll will mount in coming days.

“With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world. Unless we use the window of opportunity that we have now,” he said

“This outbreak is testing us in many ways.”

“This is not a meeting about politics or money. This is a meeting about science.

“We need your collective knowledge, insight and experience to answer the questions we don’t have answers to, and to identify the questions we may not even realize we need to ask.

“There is still so much we don’t know.”

1. What are the reservoirs?

2. What are the transmission dynamics?

3. What is the period of infectiousness?

“Which samples should be used for diagnosis and monitoring of treatment?

“What is the best way to manage cases of severe disease?

“What ethical issues we need to be aware of in the way we do our research?

“To defeat this outbreak, we need answers to all those questions, and more.

“There are also tools we don’t have. We have no vaccine to prevent infections, and no proven therapeutics to treat them.”