Fifth senior dead at Holy Family Hospital as infections soar

Vancouver – Holy Family Hospital says there have been two more deaths in their long term care wing.

Three deaths were announced earlier.

“As of June 29 at 5:00 pm, 37 residents and 9 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19,” the facility said.

“With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that there have also been two more deaths.

“We send our condolences and prayers to all those families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

There are two main programs, separated on two floors, at the Holy Family campus: a 126-bed long-term care facility, as well as a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit. Thus far, there are no COVID-19 cases in rehab, Holy Family announced.

“Residents, patients, families and staff have been notified. ”

Holy Family Hospital is one of 48 care facilities that have seen outbreaks.

At Tabor Home in Abbotsford there waa a death last week. There are nine people infected at Mission Memorial Hospital after an asymptomatic spread from three patients.

Three others are infected at Maple Hill on grounds of Langley Memorial Hospital.

In 48 outbreaks there have been 616 (↑6) cases (386 (↑6) residents and 229 staff/other affected individuals) and 124 senior deaths among residents.

The government of BC does not test care workers unless there’s an outbreak.