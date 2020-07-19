Majority of new LA cases now under 41-years

Los Angeles – People under the age of 41 are now the majority among 2,848 new Covid-19 cases.

LA County health department states that 53% of new cases are under 41.

This is a trend being seen in numerous jurisdictions in US and Canada.

“Public Health confirms the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,216 people currently hospitalized, surpassing the 2,193 hospitalizations seen on July 15.”

“Of the 2,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators.”

“This is the fifth consecutive day of hospitalization over 2,100 confirmed cases and the first time hospitalizations have reached over 2,200.”

1,515,000 have been tested with 10% of all people testing positive.

The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%, the department said Sunday.

The majority of all cases have occurred in people under the age of 41 years old with over 52% or 77,000 people younger than 41 years old infected with COVID-19.