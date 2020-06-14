Holy Family Hospital Covid-19 outbreak worsens with 15 infected

Vancouver – Holy Family Hospital is reporting a mushrooming tally of seniors and staff infected with Covid-19.

Holy Family is one of the better known elder care centres and rehab facilities in Vancouver and now it is struggling with Covid-19 which has spread like wildfire through the long term care segment of the institution.

A total of 15 infections are being reported as of Sunday. 12 residents have been tested positive and three staff, according to a statement released on Sunday. The centre had earlier reported an outbreak involving five residents and 1 staff member.

BC has been unable to control infections and deaths in care centres for seniors with residents paying a heavy price. (See figures below.)

The BC government tried to control the movement of staff from one care home to another. Because of low pay, staff often work two shifts, mostly at different homes. Most staff now work at a single site but that job has not been completed because of complications with contracts.

More than 100 seniors have died in BC’s care home outbreaks. Seniors make up the majority of BC’s 168 deaths in total. There are now five active outbreaks in BC. The record for deaths is held by Langley Lodge where 24 residents died while the other 27 recovered. It’s thought the outbreak began because of an asymptomatic staff member.

The outbreak at Holy Family is contained in the 126-bed long term care campus. The 65 bed rehab section is not affected.

Vancouver Coastal Health declared the outbreak on June 9.

“As of June 13 at 7:00pm, three staff members and 12 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Holy Family said in a bulletin issued on Sunday.

“There are two separate floors at the Holy Family campus: a 126 long-term care facility, as well as a 65-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit. Thus far, there are no COVID-19 cases in rehab.

“Residents, patients, families and staff have been notified.”

“Enhanced control measures were immediately put in place for the entire HFH campus in order to contain the spread and keep residents, patients and staff safe.”

The median age of people who died in BC is 85 – ranging from 47 to 103.

The highest number of deaths among seniors have occurred at care facilities listed below.

Outbreaks In Vancouver Coastal :

Berkley Care Centre – 5 deaths, South Granville Park Lodge – 1 death, Lynn Valley Care Centre – 20 deaths.

Windermere Care Centre – 1 death, Haro Park – 13 deaths, Amica Edgemont – 3 deaths, Royal Arch Masonic Home – 12 deaths.

Outbreaks In Fraser Health Region:

New Vista Society – 1 death, Valhaven – 1 death, Langley Lodge – 23 deaths with ongoing infections, Shaughnessy Care Centre – 1 death, Swedish Canadian Manor – 3 deaths, Dufferin Care Centre – 4 deaths, Residence at Clayton Heights – 2 deaths, Chartwell Willow – 2 deaths, Eden Care Centre – 1 death, Worthington Pavilion – 1 death.

Deaths in Acute Care outbreaks:

Lion’s Gate Hospital – 8 deaths, MSA Hospital – 4 deaths, Ridge Meadows Hospital rehab and unit 3W – 3 deaths.

Prison outbreaks:

Mission Institution 134 infected 1 death.