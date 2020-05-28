Langley Lodge senior facility in BC has 22 deaths

Langley Lodge is recording the largest number of deaths in an outbreak at a senior facility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 50 per cent of infected residents have died to date.

A total of 58 residents, staff and Fraser Health SWAT team members have been infected.

A report issued on Wednesday by the facility stated two more deaths have occurred at the home bringing the total number of deaths to 22.

48 residents were infected. 22 have recovered. There are 4 active cases among seniors.

8 Lodge staff members are infected in addition to 2 members of a Fraser Health team sent in to bring the infections under control.

“Since our last update we have had three new resident cases of COVID-19 on the 5th floor as well as one staff member testing positive.

“Families of those residents have been notified directly. The 5th floor will remain on droplet precautions and we are cohorting COVID positive residents into one unit (3rd floor), where we can intensify resources and minimize further exposures.”

“All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.”

“Unfortunately, there have been two more deaths since our last update. Our residents are like family, and we acknowledge the grief and sorrow that their family members are going through,” the care home stated.